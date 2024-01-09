Thousands in damages caused to vehicles in Saanich, B.C. mischief incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Sixteen vehicles in Saanich, B.C., were on the receiving end of tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages in a six-day span.

Between Dec. 29, 2023, and Jan. 5, 2024, police said the vehicles were vandalized and damaged in the areas of Harriet Road, Burnside Road West, Dupplin Road, Culduthel Avenue and Whittier Avenue.

Saanich police are asking residents in those areas to review any CCTV or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity. The vandalism spree is considered to be multiple criminal offences, which include mischief over and under $5,000.

Investigators believe that all vehicles were not specifically targeted.

“We realize the impact this has (on) Saanich residents, including the costs and stress involved,” Sgt. Damien Kowalewich said.

“We have officers actively investigating these cases and are receiving assistance from the forensic identification section.”

Police said they are searching for a suspect described as a man in his 30s with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.