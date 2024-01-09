Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thousands in damages caused to vehicles in Saanich, B.C. mischief incidents

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 4:10 pm
A photo of one of the damaged vehicles in Saanich, where it appears a mirror has been damaged and its tires flattened. View image in full screen
A photo of one of the damaged vehicles in Saanich, where it appears a mirror has been damaged and its tires flattened. Saanich Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sixteen vehicles in Saanich, B.C., were on the receiving end of tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages in a six-day span.

Between Dec. 29, 2023, and Jan. 5, 2024, police said the vehicles were vandalized and damaged in the areas of Harriet Road, Burnside Road West, Dupplin Road, Culduthel Avenue and Whittier Avenue.

Saanich police are asking residents in those areas to review any CCTV or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity. The vandalism spree is considered to be multiple criminal offences, which include mischief over and under $5,000.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators believe that all vehicles were not specifically targeted.

Click to play video: 'RCMP probe fire at Burnaby car lot as arson'
RCMP probe fire at Burnaby car lot as arson
Trending Now

“We realize the impact this has (on) Saanich residents, including the costs and stress involved,” Sgt. Damien Kowalewich said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have officers actively investigating these cases and are receiving assistance from the forensic identification section.”

Police said they are searching for a suspect described as a man in his 30s with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices