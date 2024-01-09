Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

LOS ANGELES – Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.

The Raptors say the injury happened in the third quarter of Toronto’s 133-118 win at Golden State on Sunday.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his condition will then be updated as appropriate.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto is in Los Angeles for back-to-back games against the Lakers on Tuesday and the Clippers on Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and a team high-tying 1.4 blocks.

He’s averaged 26.5 minutes in 36 games this season, all of them starts.

The 28-year-old Poeltl has scored in double figures 22 times and recorded 13 double-doubles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.