Sports

Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2024 3:10 pm
LOS ANGELES – Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.

The Raptors say the injury happened in the third quarter of Toronto’s 133-118 win at Golden State on Sunday.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his condition will then be updated as appropriate.

Toronto is in Los Angeles for back-to-back games against the Lakers on Tuesday and the Clippers on Wednesday.

Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and a team high-tying 1.4 blocks.

He’s averaged 26.5 minutes in 36 games this season, all of them starts.

The 28-year-old Poeltl has scored in double figures 22 times and recorded 13 double-doubles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

