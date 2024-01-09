Menu

Weather

Powerful windstorm cancels BC Ferries sailings, causes power outages for thousands

By Amy Judd & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 3:09 pm
Windy weather on B.C.'s South Coast brings power outages, cancelled ferry sailings
While most of the snow has melted, the weather challenges today on the South Coast have come in the form of high winds. They've disrupted travel plans and knocked out power to thousands of customers.
A powerful windstorm swept across B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island Monday night, leading to cancellations of BC Ferries, power outages and some closures.

In anticipation of choppy waters, BC Ferries cancelled two early morning sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay and more sailings were cancelled from Duke Point to Tsawwassen on Tuesday.

Crew shortages also halted several sailings between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay.

“If the storm comes through as predicted, we do expect to resume our service,” Deb Marshall with BC Ferries said Tuesday.

Blustery blast of winter expect this week on B.C.'s South Coast, Interior

The gusty winds also caused power outages for thousands of BC Hydro customers. At one point, almost 20,000 were without electricity on Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland.

“We are seeing power outages in Sooke, Sidney and Victoria,” Kevin Aquino with BC Hydro said.

“Crews have been assigned and crews are already on site in certain regions. Our Crews are ready to restore power.”

In White Rock, high winds forced the pier to be closed down until further notice as a safety precaution.

The Fraser-Cascade School District closed Boston Bar Elementary School due to road conditions and a power outage.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said the highest wind gusts were in the southern Strait of Georgia and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

That area, near Victoria, will remain very windy into the evening, he added.

A look at the peak wind gusts Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A look at the peak wind gusts Tuesday morning. Global Skytracker
