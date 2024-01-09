Menu

Crime

Suspect sought in attempted vehicle theft in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 9, 2024 3:17 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The Guelph Police Service is looking for a suspect in an attempted vehicle theft.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Farley Drive and Pine Ridge Drive early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the owner of a Toyota Tundra was awakened by the sound of the vehicle’s alarm around 5:45 a.m.

They say his son noticed someone running from the area.

Investigators say they found that the vehicle’s passenger side window was broken and part of the vehicle’s console was torn out.

There is no physical desciption of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7434 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

