Guelph Storm add two 19-year-old forwards ahead of OHL trade deadline

The Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League have made a pair of trades ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

On Monday, the Storm acquired 19-year-old forward Brody Crane from the Niagara Ice Dogs in exchange for Guelph’s sixth-round pick in 2026.

Crane, from Union, Ont., was a fourth-round selection (62nd overall) by the London Knights in 2020. He has three goals and nine points in 23 games with the Ice Dogs and the Knights this season.

“He is a strong skater with good skill and has valuable playoff experience to help our group moving forward,” Storm general manager George Burnett said.

Then on Tuesday, Burnett swung another deal, this time with the Mississauga Steelheads.

The Storm received 19-year-old forward Zander Veccia, who has eight goals and 29 points in 37 games with the Steelheads this season.

The Ridgetown, Ont., native was selected by the Steelheads in the third round (43rd overall) in 2020.

Mississauga will get a second-round pick (Guelph) in 2026, a third-round pick (Kitchener) in 2025, a 2024 fifth-round pick (Sudbury) and a conditional fourth-round pick (Guelph) in 2027 from the Storm.

“Zander has made steady progression throughout his OHL career,” Burnett said. “(He) has the ability to have an impact in all areas of our team’s game.”

Both Crane and Veccia are expected to be in the Storm lineup on Friday when they travel to Sault Ste. Marie for a game against the Greyhounds.

You can listen to the game on 1460 CJOY beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Larry Mellott will have call starting at 7 p.m.