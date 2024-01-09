Toronto looks for ways to limit Avenue Road demonstrations above Highway 401

Send this page to someone via email

Councillors at a Toronto committee have resolved to tackle protests on overpass bridges around Toronto, after several pro-Palestinian demonstrations above Highway 401.

A motion presented by Coun. James Pasternak at a committee on Monday asked staff to work out what options the city has to stop rallies, demonstrations or banners on highway overpasses and clarify who has control over the demonstrations.

A summary of the motion said protests over Highway 401 were “perhaps one of the most dangerous locations” for a demonstration.

“The intention of the protests is to deliberately distract drivers to bring attention to their cause, on one of the busiest highways in North America,” the motion read.

Several pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been held on highway overpasses, with attendees rallying against ongoing Israeli bombardment and military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Israel declared war on Hamas after an attack by the group on Oct. 7 killed more than 1,000 Israeli civilians. The response has killed around 22,800 Palestinians and wounded more than 58,000, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Toronto police have seen months of demonstrations and vigils from both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups. The force has also recorded an uptick in hate-motivated crimes, including graffiti and mischief.

The demonstrations have seen police face criticism from some who have perceived the force to take a lenient approach to some events.

Toronto Police Services Chief Myron Demkiw apologized on Monday after a video showed an officer delivering coffee to demonstrators on the closed Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401.

The chief’s statement says, “Whatever the intent, the impact has been to cause concern and confusion and for that I am sorry.”

The recurrent demonstration at the Avenue Road bridge over the 401 Highway has been criticized by some city councillors and Jewish groups for its location in a neighbourhood with a large Jewish population.

Police in the city have shut the bridge at least three times, with demonstrations and counter-demonstrations springing up. Ontario Provincial Police and their Toronto colleagues raising fears about distracted driving or debris from the protests, like flag poles or banners, falling onto the highway below.

In his motion, Coun. Pasternak said it is “only a matter of time” before demonstrations on the bridge lead to a “catastrophic accident.”

Part of the challenge the city faces enforcing rules, he said, is that the highway is under provincial control, while the bridge over the road is run and policed by the city.

“Resource allocation is the responsibility of local law enforcement,” the spokesperson said. “The government is not involved in operational decisions.”

Pasternak has asked staff to provide answers by early February so police can enforce local rules.

The Infrastructure and Environment Committee voted in favour of Pasternack’s motion.

— with files from the Canadian Press and a file from the Associated Press

