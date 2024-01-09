Winnipeg regional real estate report shows a busy December 2023

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy end to the 2023 season for the real estate market in Winnipeg as the local region saw more sales and listings of homes for the month of December.

The real estate market report for last month, gathered by the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board, shows more homes were sold for prices that were higher than average. A total of 2,959 listings were active for the region on MLS, with 635 being sold in the month, up from 587 sales in December 2022.

Of those sold, 402 were located within the city of Winnipeg.

According to the report, the average price of a residential detached home was $405,702, up seven per cent compared with the same period in 2022. Six units were sold for $1 million or more throughout the month.

The average price of a condominium was $269,141, with the Osborne Village and Downtown neighbourhoods seeing the most sales. As for residential attached homes, the average price was set at $344,667. Compared to the five-year average, both condos and attached homes sold for 10 per cent more on average.

Rena Prefontaine, president of the board, noted in the release that 2023 saw a steady real estate market performance.

“To close out 2023, it was nice to see increases to the number of MLS sales across the three main MLS property types when compared to the last year for the month of December,” Prefontaine said.

She added that a full analysis of last year’s performance is underway.