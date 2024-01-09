Winter blasts Kingston and area with snow, rain, ice in the forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning drivers to be extra careful on the roads Tuesday as Kingston and the surrounding area gets hit by a blast of wintry weather.

Environment Canada had Kingston under two weather alerts Tuesday including an advisory for hazardous driving conditions caused by snowfall through the day and a warning for as much as 20 to 35 mm of rain starting later in the evening.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” Environment Canada warned.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

1:45 Kingston & region deal with the first snowfall of 2024

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada’s forecast Kingston could see snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm, at times coming down heavily and mixed with ice pellets, throughout the day Tuesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Environment Canada warned that a significant rainfall expected to start Tuesday afternoon and ending in the evening or overnight could lead to ponding on the roads as the frozen ground has reduced the ability for the moisture to be absorbed.

The national weather service’s forecast called for a 60 per cent chance of more rain for Kingston on Wednesday and said snow and flurries can be expected in the area for the next several days.

Localized flooding possible

Localized flooding is a risk in low-lying areas, Environment Canada warned.

Cataraqui Conservation issued a water safety statement Tuesday, warning everyone to exercise caution near shorelines and waterways.

While widespread flooding is not expected, the conservation organization said flows through dams will be elevated during the rain, which could lead to “localized inundation of low-lying and poorly drained areas, and localized roadway ponding.

“Cataraqui Conservation is urging caution around all dams (inflow and outflow channels) and fast-flowing watercourses. Respect the hazards in these areas by obeying all warning signs, and keep away from booms, buoys, and barriers,” the organization said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Stay well back from the water’s edge above and below dams and hydroelectric stations. Creek banks and lake shorelines may be slippery, increasing the chance of falling in.”

Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers to drive to conditions and recommend postponing travel if the weather doesn’t improve.

Up-to-date road conditions are available by calling 511 or by checking the the MTO Ontario 511 website.