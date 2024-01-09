Saskatoon snow and cold weather prompts exposure warnings

Send this page to someone via email

The Extreme Cold Weather Emergency Response Plan is activating in Saskatoon as temperatures are expected to dip in the city over the next few days.

The plan is activating from Tuesday until Sunday. The city says this allows more than 35 community partners to collaborate and offer safe locations from the extreme cold.

Air temperature needs to be expected to hit -30 C — or feel like -30 C with wind chill — for two days or -40 C for at least two hours, or 10 centimetres of snow needs to fall within 12 hours for the response plan to activate.

A co-ordinated effort to offer emergency overnight shelters, warmup locations, outreach services and cold weather essentials like blankets and gloves is underway.

View image in full screen Warmup locations across Saskatoon during the Extreme Cold Weather Emergency Response. City of Saskatoon

Medavie Health Services West put out a reminder to dress warmly this week, saying frostbite or hypothermia can occur within minutes if you’re not dressed properly.

The organization gave a list of signs of frostbite:

White waxy skin that feels numb.

During re-warming there will be a burning sensation in the affected area.

Skin will blister and swell and may turn red, blue or purple.

Here is what to do if you’re exposed to frostnip/frostbite:

Come indoors immediately.

Remove all wet clothing.

Immerse chilled body parts in warm (not hot) water.

Do not rub frostbitten area, limit movement.

Activate EMS or see your family physician if the swelling or pain doesn’t go away.

Medavie Health Services West recommended that people carry emergency kits and blankets in their vehicles on the off chance they get stranded on a highway.

Medavie spokesperson Troy Davies said seniors falling in this weather can be fatal.

“A simple fall outside can be life threatening,” Davies said.

He said during this kind of weather Medavie treats those calls as “lights and sirens calls.”

Davies said they are concerned with the number of homeless people in Saskatoon, saying businesses should be showing a little bit of compassion during this time.

“We are prepared for this, but you can never be fully prepared as to what you might see.”

He said deaths have occurred in the past during similar cold weather events and Medavie is attempting to avoid that.

“Any exposed skin can be affected in minutes.”