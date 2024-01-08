Winnipeg property owner faces over $100k in firefighting costs for alleged arson incidents

Winnipegger Maria Suzuki owns a property on Elgin Avenue and she is now facing over $100,000 in firefighting costs after multiple alleged arson incidents.

Suzuki bought the property three years ago and after her tenants moved out in 2022, she says it has been broken into at least eight times and then in 2023 it caught fire three times in four months.

“We come in all the time, check the property and everything, they always find a way to come in. We just could not have prevented it.” she said.

Suzuki says she believes the fires were set deliberately by people who forced their way in, even though the building was boarded up.

As a result, the city is now charging her $36,000 in firefighting costs per fire.

“I made an arrangement, they gave me six months to pay for the bills, stretch out the bills — that’s what I’m doing right now. They said if I don’t pay for it, it’s gonna go on my credit. So I have to protect myself for credit and everything.” she said.

Suzuki’s lawyer, John Prystanski – says the charges should be less than $10,000. Arguing the city did not properly apply its by-law, which state owners of vacant properties pay a maximum of $2601 per hour for firefighting costs.

“A) It’s very stressful. Two, it’s an extraordinary amount. Most people get mortgages or loans for $100,000.” he said.

Prystanski escalated the issue to the city’s Property and Development committee, but says he hasn’t been allowed to appeal the charges. Global News reached out to Coun. Sherri Rollins who chairs that committee but she was unavailable for comment.

Furthermore, Prystanski says he also questions why the neaighbouring vacant property is still standing when tax records show it owes more than $24,000 in arrears.

“I truly believe that it was through no fault of Ms. Suzuki that her place caught on fire. As a property owner, she was taking all the necessary steps, renovating, making sure the property was being cleaned up for the next tenant,” he said.

The city says they’ve issued 42 compliance orders on that property since 2017 and five remain open. Workers boarded it up in 2020 and plan to do so again this month.

Meanwhile, Suzuki says she plans to renovate and sell as soon as she can.

“It’s just, it was non-stop. It was heartbreaking, and its just been a difficult time for me these past two years.” she said.

