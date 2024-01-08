Saskatoon Contacts embracing youthful core in push for U18 AAA playoff spot

Even though most players on this year’s Saskatoon Contacts roster are newcomers to the U18 AAA hockey level, it’s a locker room which doesn’t feature too many strangers.

That includes rookie defenceman Benett Leibel, who has jumped up to the Contacts with many of his Saskatoon U18 AA Riverkings teammates.

“We’re all really close in the locker room, which is good,” said Leibel. “With us being young, everyone just wants to make a mark on their team nice and early.”

That cohesiveness has been key for the Contacts through their first 28 games of the 2023-24 Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA season, as they graduated many of their top performing players from last season including Zach Moore, Tyrone Sobry and Ronan Buckberger.

While the wins haven’t been nearly as plentiful, head coach Mark Peterson said it’s been a unique roster hitting the ice with a completely Saskatoon make-up.

“Every single player on our team is a Saskatoon Minor Hockey [Association] player which I don’t think has happened in quite a while,” said Peterson.

“Our kids are very familiar with each other, they’ve known each other for a long time. So even as our record isn’t where we want it to be, our dressing room is in a really good spot.”

The Contacts have endured a rocky first half, posting a 10-15-3 record to sit 10th in the 12-team league.

Consistency has been hard to come by for the team which is one of the youngest in the province, however Peterson has seen strides in the understanding of the U18 game from his players.

“We’ve helped players move on to the next level and that’s what we’re trying to do with this group,” said Peterson. “Have we won as many games as we wanted to? No, not necessarily. But it’s all about the process and trying to get to that consistency piece.”

Saskatoon’s roster turnover has opened up opportunities for several incoming rookies including winger Samuel Wardell, who has burst onto the scene with 11 goals and 22 points in his first full season at the AAA level.

Both of which rank first on the Contacts.

“Right at the start of the season I was pretty nervous and was able to get maybe a few lucky ones,” said Wardell. “Getting a little confidence up, feeling like I belong here has definitely been key, I feel.”

Assembling a roster for the future, the Contacts say they’re equally focused on the present as they trail the Tisdale Trojans by just five points for the final playoff spot entering the stretch drive of the regular season.

Despite the hurdles they’ve faced, it’s a goal that’s been at the forefront of their minds this winter.

“We’re chasing Tisdale a little bit right now,” said Wardell. “We’re really looking to get some points here. Got a lot of games coming up trying to get on a roll and get back in a little better position.”

For Peterson and the Contacts coaching staff, there’s still plenty of learning to be passed along to their largely inexperienced dressing room with the goal of those lessons influencing wins down the road for when the team is able to chase after a league title.

“It’s an interesting process and it’s not linear, it’s dynamic,” said Peterson. “We feel that we’ve got a real good group of young men that are working real hard towards getting there and at some point it’s going to pay off for us.

“When exactly? I’m not sure, but if we keep at it we know that we’re going to be successful at some point here.”

The Contacts will head to Tisdale for a key matchup on Wednesday night at 8:00 pm against the Trojans with four-points up for grabs.