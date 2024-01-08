New details on first collective agreement for Pete’s Frootique workers after 7-week strike

Send this page to someone via email

More details have been released about the collective agreement that ended the seven-week long strike held by Sobeys-owned Pete’s Frootique workers in Halifax.

Last Friday, the union representing the workers announced they had ratified their first collective agreement, which includes non-probationary wages ranging from $15.45 to 19.57.

SEIU Local 2 says most of the striking workers will be making $15.60 come April — a 60-cent jump from the $15 minimum wage they were making.

Of note, as of April 1, the province is raising its minimum wage to $15.20 an hour.

The deal also includes paid sick days, just cause protection, and seniority protections.

The three-year deal expires at the end of 2026.

“It was a long, tough fight. We were out here for over seven weeks and I’m so proud of my co-workers,” employee Nick Piovesan said in an interview Monday.

“We all felt it was super important to take a stand. And it’s paid off.”

The agreement also has a provision that protects the relativity of wages closest to minimum wage.

“If the minimum wage eclipses the probationary rate – the first three wage levels will see relative increases,” the union stated in a release.

“I do think a lot of the workers were hoping for better, but this is our first collective agreement. And the winds will only get bigger as we keep organizing and hopefully other grocery stores as well,” said Piovesan.

Co-worker Nicholle Savoie agrees, and said they wanted to set a precedence.

“We’re very much hoping that this shows other workers, especially other retail workers, other grocery workers, that we do deserve better. We can make that happen,” she said.

In a statement, a Sobeys public affairs spokesperson said the company is “glad we could find this common ground.””

Even when negotiations are challenging, our aim is always to negotiate in good faith,” wrote Sarah Dawson in an email.

“Considerations must always be given to a fair package that is consistent with the market, considers the long-term viability of our stores, and ensures we can continue to provide an excellent experience for our customers.”

There is no word on when the Pete’s Frootique location in Halifax will re-open.