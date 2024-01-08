Menu

Crime

Syrian refugee injured by Vancouver police dog launches lawsuit

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 9:00 pm
A lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleges a Vancouver man suffered serious injuries after being attacked and mauled by a Vancouver police dog. Catherine Urquhart reports.
A Vancouver man has filed a civil lawsuit after he was allegedly mauled by a Vancouver police service dog.

Thirty-three-year-old Sam Saltah alleges he was attacked outside his East Vancouver home in August 2023 as he was having a cigarette.

“Something grabbed me off the chair onto the ground and started shaking its head left and right and biting my leg,” Saltah told Global News.

Saltah said he then heard two people approaching.

I saw them, and they start telling me, one of them starts telling me to stop attacking the dog,” he said.

Audio of the dog attacking the five-foot-five, 132-pound man was captured by a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

You can also hear someone, presumably the dog handler, giving orders to Saltah to “let go of my dog.”

Saltah’s injuries resulted in a C. difficile infection, and he said he has been unable to work or continue his studies to become a pastor.

He has filed a civil claim against the two officers involved and the City of Vancouver.

“The lawsuit here alleges the high duty was not met by the police officers,” Lawyer John Rice said. “The claim sounds an assault, battery and negligence.”

Saltah says the officers eventually apologized.

A Syrian refugee, Saltah says the attack was terrifying and not what he expected in Canada, adding, “I came here because it’s supposedly a safe place but after this I don’t think there’s anywhere safe.”

Vancouver police say an internal investigation into the matter will continue once the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner completes its investigation.

