Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

The Mustard Seed steps up to manage new shelter beds in Saskatoon

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 2:16 pm
The Mustard Seed, a Canadian non-profit has been chosen to manage 30 new emergency shelter beds for the city of Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The Mustard Seed, a Canadian non-profit has been chosen to manage 30 new emergency shelter beds for the city of Saskatoon. File / Global News
The Mustard Seed, a Canadian Christian non-profit, has stepped up to provide and manage 30 new shelter beds that have been promised for the city of Saskatoon.

According to the Mustard Seed’s website, the first shelter is scheduled to open early spring, followed by a second space in the fall.

Saskatchewan minister responds to outcry around Saskatoon emergency shelter

“We are excited to work with the community to meet the challenges of those less fortunate than ourselves and to strengthen the safety net that assures support for all in need,” read a statement from the website.

“In response to this need The Mustard Seed is opening two 30 bed shelters and we will be providing guests with wrap-around support, including access to ID services, counselling, health, and wellness services as well as spiritual supports.”

The Mustard Seed will also provide residents with three meals a day.

One of the shelters is going up where a former liquor store was at 1701 Idylwyld Dr. N. after the provincial government submitted an application for it to be located there.

Saskatoon City Council highlights community safety issues in Idylwyld emergency residential shelter plan

The announcement brought pushback from city councillors and residents of the MayFair area.

The second shelter location has not been announced.

