Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2023 among worst years for insured weather damage. How much did it cost?

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Smoke, Fires and Floods: 2023 was the year of wild weather in Canada'
Smoke, Fires and Floods: 2023 was the year of wild weather in Canada
WATCH - Smoke, Fires and Floods: 2023 was the year of wild weather in Canada – Dec 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Last year ranks among the top five worst years on record in insured damage from extreme weather events, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says.

In fact, 2023 was the fourth-worst year ever for insured losses from severe weather in Canada, the IBC said in a news release Monday. In total, extreme weather events resulted in more than $3.1 billion last year — the second year in a row Canada exceeded $3 billion in insured damage from severe weather.

“This grim statistic highlights the financial costs of a changing climate to insurers, governments and taxpayers,” the IBC said.

“While 2023 was a record-breaking year for wildfires, flooding also continued to cause destruction in nearly every region across Canada.”

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Extreme weather insurance costs'
Consumer Matters: Extreme weather insurance costs

Noteworthy severe weather events last year include the Atlantic Canada cold snap; Ontario and Quebec spring ice storm; the Tantallon, N.S., wildfire; Nova Scotia flooding; Prairies summer storms; the Winnipeg hailstorm; Ontario severe summer storms; the Okanagan and Shuswap, B.C., area wildfires; and the Behchokǫ̀-Yellowknife and Hay River, N.W.T, wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

The record number of wildfires ranked as Environment Canada’s top weather story for 2023.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The weather event with the highest price tag was the Okanagan and Shuswap area wildfires between August in September, coming in at $720 million, according to IBC.

With 2023 ranked fourth in the worst years for extreme weather insurance claims, here are the others than make up the top five:

  • 2016: $5.96 billion in damage, mostly due to Fort McMurray wildfire, makes it worst year on record
  • 2013: $3.87 billion due to multiple floods and the ice story in the Greater Toronto Area
  • 2022: $3.4 billion due to multiple events
  • 1998: $2.83 billion, heightened by the Quebec ice story

“With today’s extreme weather events, insured catastrophic losses in Canada now routinely exceed $2 billion annually, and most of it is due to water-related damage,” the IBC said.

Trending Now

“Over the last decade, there have been more than 35 catastrophic flooding events across Canada in which insured losses exceeded $30 million per flood. Total insured losses from these events have averaged close to $800 million annually over the last decade.”

Click to play video: 'Humanity has ‘opened the gates of hell’: Guterres warns UN climate summit'
Humanity has ‘opened the gates of hell’: Guterres warns UN climate summit

The IBC called on Ottawa to advance its national flood insurance program, promised in last year’s federal budget.

Story continues below advertisement

“Progress has stalled, leaving too many Canadians vulnerable to the effects of our changing climate,” said Craig Stewart, vice president of climate change and federal issues with the IBC in the release.

“Once launched, this program would provide Canadians living in high-risk areas with affordable financial protection and peace of mind when a flood strikes. Details of the program must be shared with our industry and the provinces this winter if it’s to be operational before the next federal election.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices