Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

MBLL flags ads for fraudulent Winnipeg casino app

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 1:52 pm
Casinos of Winnipeg are highlighting a fraudulent advertisement for Club Regent Casino. View image in full screen
Casinos of Winnipeg are highlighting a fraudulent advertisement for Club Regent Casino. Casinos of Winnipeg / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) is warning Manitoba casino-goers that a supposed gaming app for Winnipeg’s Club Regent Casino is a fraud.

In a statement Monday, MBLL said it was notified last week about fraudulent social media posts claiming to advertise an online gaming app for the casino.

“Club Regent Casino (as well as McPhillips Street Casino) does not offer a mobile app or online gaming,” the statement said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Do not click on any of the links provided in these ads or provide any personal or credit card information.”

The lotteries corporation said it has reported the fraudulent Facebook ads to Meta and is urging users to do the same if they spot the posts. The only legal and safe online gaming site in Manitoba, MBLL said, is PlayNow.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba duo arrested in connection with fraudulent fundraiser for children’s charity'
Manitoba duo arrested in connection with fraudulent fundraiser for children’s charity
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices