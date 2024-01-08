MBLL flags ads for fraudulent Winnipeg casino app

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) is warning Manitoba casino-goers that a supposed gaming app for Winnipeg’s Club Regent Casino is a fraud.

In a statement Monday, MBLL said it was notified last week about fraudulent social media posts claiming to advertise an online gaming app for the casino.

“Club Regent Casino (as well as McPhillips Street Casino) does not offer a mobile app or online gaming,” the statement said.

“Do not click on any of the links provided in these ads or provide any personal or credit card information.”

The lotteries corporation said it has reported the fraudulent Facebook ads to Meta and is urging users to do the same if they spot the posts. The only legal and safe online gaming site in Manitoba, MBLL said, is PlayNow.

