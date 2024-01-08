Flood watch issued amid arrival of morning rain and wet snow in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

With up to four centimetres of snow expected on Tuesday, the Hamilton Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for low-lying areas across the city.

The agency says that with current water levels “slightly elevated” already, flows in all area watercourses are expected to “increase significantly” as a result of the combined snow and rain forecasted.

“Above normal water levels, faster-moving water, rapidly changing levels and flows, unsafe ice, and slippery banks may pose significant hazards,” the conservation authority said in its statement.

“Adults are advised to keep children and pets away from water bodies at this time.”

The watch is in effect until Friday when it will either be updated or cancelled, the authority says.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull says the reprieve from winter that was present through December appears to be changing as the polar vortex is becoming more of a factor after snow hit many communities in Ontario on the weekend.

He suspects the latter half of the Tuesday morning commute be “messy” when the wet snow arrives.

“We’re starting to see that cold, Arctic air once again playing a role,” Hull said.

“That can lead to significant storms. I think winter is going to start to make a return over the next couple of weeks.”

Hull says some 20 to 30 mm of rain in all also expected by early Wednesday will likely result in pooling on roads.

Construction of Fifty Point wetland to begin

The Hamilton Conservation Authority says construction of a wetland on the city’s northeast end is set to begin at the end of the month.

Heavy equipment will be seen during initial stages on the west side of a pond at Fifty Point and could result in traffic delays at the Y-intersection on the main road to the beach and marina area.

In addition to reducing flooding, the development will allow for a self-sustaining fishery and add natural area and habitat diversity within the conservation area.

“A new accessible fishing dock will also be installed, allowing all user groups to enjoy enhanced fishing opportunities,” the conservation authority said.

The work is expected to be completed in spring 2024.