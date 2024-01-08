Menu

Canada

Skating rink officially opens in downtown Regina’s City Square

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 1:05 pm
The Rink located in Regina's downtown Pat Fiacco plaza officially opens today for all ice-skaters of all ages. View image in full screen
The Rink located in downtown Regina’s City Square officially opens Monday.

Ice skaters can now enjoy The Rink located at the Pat Fiacco Plaza, which is powered by the Regina Pats.

“Our Warming Chalet will be staffed Monday to Friday from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and on Saturday’s and Sundays from 11:30 to 5:00pm,” according to a Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) social media post.

The Rink will also provide free skate rentals during staffed hours in the Warming Chalet. Those who need skate-aids, they will also be available.

“We will see you there!” the RDBID posted.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

