Bombers shuffle coaching staff, promote former player to special teams coordinator

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made some changes to their coaching staff, the football club announced Monday.

Jordan Younger, who served as the Bombers’ defensive backs coach for the past six seasons, has been named defensive coordinator.

In his tenure with the team, the Bombers’ secondary has ranked first in passing yardage allowed per game over the past three seasons, as well as top of the CFL for opponent completion percentage against in 2023. Players under Younger’s watch have also led the league in interceptions in 2019 and 2023.

“(Younger) has been an intelligent, creative and passionate leader for many years, and this transition is something that we had discussed a couple of years back,” head coach Mike O’Shea said in a statement.

The club has appointed Jordan Younger as Defensive Coordinator and Mike Miller as Special Teams Coordinator. more info » https://t.co/vPLPpxwFHV#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/KPLrZjcz7Z — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 8, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The other new face on the coaching staff is a familiar one to Bomber fans. Former fullback Mike Miller is making the transition from player to coach and has been handed the reins of the Bombers’ special teams, replacing special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau, whose contract wasn’t renewed.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Miller’s decorated career as a player earned him three Grey Cup championships (one with Edmonton, two with Winnipeg), nods as the Bombers’ most outstanding special teams player and most outstanding Canadian, and the CFL record for most special teams tackles with 226.

He missed the 2023 season due to an injury in training camp, but worked with the team in an off-field role.

“Making any staff changes is never an easy decision, and we are very appreciative of the years (Boudreau) spent with us,” O’Shea said.

“Mike Miller is a guy who is very well respected across our league, and I think will make a great coach. He is one of, if not the best, special teams player of all-time, and I’m looking forward to seeing him transition into this new role.”

Staying with the Bombers’ defensive staff is veteran Richie Hall, himself a five-Grey Cup winner (one as a player and four as a coach, including Winnipeg’s 2019 and 2021 victories.

The 2024 season will mark Hall’s ninth with the football club.