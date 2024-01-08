Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 8

See more sharing options

Affordability, low-cost housing and the BRIT 2024 basketball tournament.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon—Grasswood MP talks affordability and inflation, Part 1

Saskatoon—Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh spoke about the cost of living across the country, saying 23,000 people have gone through Saskatoon’s food bank.

Waugh said affordability is the number one issue for Canadians.

Waugh took issue with the carbon tax, saying people are struggling in Saskatchewan.

4:28 Saskatoon—Grasswood MP talks affordability and inflation, Part 1

Saskatoon—Grasswood MP talks affordability and inflation, Part 2

Saskatoon—Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh delved into the issue of affordability and first-time homebuyers.

Waugh said low-cost housing is needed in every community in the country.

He said Canada is seeing a lot of immigration, which is far exceeding the number of homes available.

4:57 Saskatoon—Grasswood MP talks affordability and inflation, Part 2

54th Bedford Road Invitational Tournament kicks off Thursday

The BRIT 2024 annual basketball tournament runs from Thursday until Saturday at Bedford Road Collegiate.

Mahrukh Hassan, who is a student at Bedford Road Collegiate and a host of the event, says the best high school basketball teams from across Canada compete.

Kiefer Hendry, a Bedford Road basketball player, says this is an opportunity to play against the best of the best.

4:11 54 th Bedford Road Invitational Tournament kicks off Thursday

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 8

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Jan. 8.

