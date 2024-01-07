Novice driver in Kelowna, B.C., handed pair of tickets, vehicle impounded

Send this page to someone via email

One Class 7 novice driver’s wallet will be a lot lighter after BC Highway Patrol officers in Kelowna observed them going over double the posted speed limit, leading to a pair of tickets and a vehicle suspension.

On Jan. 5 just before 1 p.m., members of the Kelowna BC Highway Patrol clocked a red Subaru cruising at 148 kilometres per hour in a 60-kilometre zone. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was identified as a Class 7 novice driver, although the driver did not have their ‘N’ sign displayed on the back of the vehicle.

The driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding, level 2, with a fine of $483 and a $109 ticket for failing to display their ‘N’ sign. The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver must foot the bill for the towing and impound costs.

“The BC Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to take care when on the roadways,” said BC Highway Patrol Const. James Ward.

“Speeding is one of the greatest factors in serious injury/fatal collisions.”

The BC Highway Patrol is asking drivers to remember that road conditions can change rapidly with cooler, more winter-like conditions forecasted next week in the Interior.

“Please plan ahead and drive at posted speeds,” Const. Ward said. “Remember, the posted speed limit is for ideal road/weather conditions, adjust your speed as conditions worsen.”