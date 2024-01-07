Menu

Canada

Edmonton police investigate in-custody death

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 1:54 pm
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said a man died while in police custody on Friday. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said a man died while in police custody on Friday. JF
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said a man died while in police custody on Friday.

EPS said the 49-year-old was arrested after officers responded to ‘trouble with person’ reports at an apartment building near 112 Avenue and 80 Street. EPS described the man as “intoxicated” and said he was taken into custody and transported to the EPS Detainee Management Unit (DMU).

An EPS spokesperson said the man suffered a “medical event upon arrival at the DMU. EMS was contacted and the onsite paramedic and officers immediately began administering first-aid until their arrival. EMS treated the man; however, he was pronounced deceased on scene.”

EPS said the director of law enforcement was notified and has directed that the investigation into the death remain with EPS.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

