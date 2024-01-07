Tensions flare at Pointe-Claire city council as councilor asks for mayor’s resignation

Tensions are again rising at Pointe Claire city hall with at least one councillor asking for the mayor’s resignation.

The latest fuss stems mostly from a December 5th council meeting that prompted Brent Cowan to pen an open letter, asking Mayor Tim Thomas to step down for allegedly uttering false information and for alleged misconduct.

In the letter Cowan states, “I was appalled with your disregard for the rules of procedure governing city council meetings, which you are duty-bound not only to respect, but to enforce.” It concludes, “caught in the web of your own making, you broke the rules of procedure and further disrespected council in your attempt to wriggle free. Council stopped you. That was our duty. Yours is to resign.”

The conflict started to escalate when District 7 councillor, Eric Stork refuted claims made by the mayor. Thomas then attempted to rebut stork’s assertions, but according to Cowan since the time was set aside for councillors to speak Thomas abused his power as mayor and speaker, by rebutting.

As Thomas was attempting his rebuttal many of the councillors walked out of the meeting.

“The council felt obliged to get up and leave because he was not respecting the rules of the assembly,” Cowan argues. “He has a duty, an obligation to behave in an impartial manner and not abuse his powers as the speaker of the assembly.”

The councillors returned after a few minutes and the meeting resumed. Stork argues that there have been a series of partisan actions by the mayor which he thinks are preventing city business from getting done.

“Basically councillor Cowan’s open letter is a culmination of another story, another chapter, of what’s going on in Pointe Claire right now,” he told Global News. “He’s not a king. He’s not a ruler. His responsibility is to manage the city. If he continues to do what he does, I would like to see him resign, yes.”

Most of the councillors don’t often share Thomas’ vision for the city. One, Erin Tedford, who supported the mayor’s view, quit a year ago over the atmosphere at city hall.

Thomas says he hasn’t broken any assembly rules and denies claims he’s acting undemocratically. He refuses to resign and accuses the councillors who walked out in protest, of wanting to cause disruption .

“Nothing will ever upset me enough to abandon the citizens of Pointe Claire like that and I’m there to do a job and i will not leave my post,” he insisted.

Both councillors and the mayor agree, however, that the fussing has to end.