Canadian airlines say they don’t operate aircraft model involved in Alaska Airlines incident

Canadian airline operators say they do not fly the version of the Alaska Airlines aircraft that was grounded Friday after experiencing a blowout midair.

The Minister of Transport’s office confirmed with Global News Saturday that there is no link with Canadian operators.

“The (U.S Federal Aviation Administration) and Boeing are investigating. We’ll wait for the results of this investigation and won’t hesitate to take any necessary steps to keep Canadians safe,” the ministry said in an email.

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 739-9 Max jetliner made an emergency landing with 174 passengers onboard late Friday, after a window and a portion of its fuselage blew out shortly after takeoff, nearly five kilometres above Oregon. The blown-out portion of the aircraft left a gaping hole that sucked clothing off a child.

No one was seriously hurt as the depressurized plane returned safely to Portland International Airport, but the airline grounded the aircraft for inspection. The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday it will also investigate.

Air Canada, WestJet and Lynx Air told Global News they only have the Boeing 737-8 Max version of the aircraft, which does not share the same door design.

“We have 40 of these aircraft and they have performed very reliably with an excellent safety record. The mid-cabin exit door configuration only applies to the 737 MAX 9, and is not present on our 737 MAX 8,” Air Canada told Global News in an email Saturday.

Flair and Porter lists their fleets online, and they do not include the Boeing 737-9 Max jet.

The FAA said in a statement Saturday that it is ordering the temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737-9 Max aircrafts operated by U.S. airlines, or are in U.S. territory.

The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight. Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the @NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. – @FAA_Mike pic.twitter.com/YsuQimg2pq — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 6, 2024

The FAA also said it is issuing an Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) that will require operators to inspect aircrafts that do not meet the inspection cycles specified.

The inspections will affect approximately 171 airplanes worldwide and will take around four to eight hours per aircraft.

“Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282,” FAA administrator Mike Whitaker said in an email.