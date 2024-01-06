B.C. weather: Snowfall warnings continue for West Kootenay, 2 areas north of Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has continued its snowfall warnings for two regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The national weather agency is forecasting snowfall totals of up to 10 cm in the West Kootenay area, including Highway 3 from Grand Forks to Creston.

Snow began falling in the region on Friday night, and it should continue until Saturday afternoon when it transitions to wet snow mixed with rain.

North of Kamloops, the North Thompson and North Columbia regions are also under a continued snowfall warning, where 10 cm is expected.

But like the West Kootenay area, the snowfall is expected to taper off on Saturday afternoon to wet snow mixed with rain.

On Saturday, one of the Southern Interior’s highway contractors said snow has arrived.

“As a reminder,” said AIMRoads, “during winter weather events, routes are completed based on road class. Class A and B (highways) will be priority then Class C (bus routes) and then Class D (all other routes).”