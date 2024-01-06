Arrests made, firearms seized in Peel Region attempted murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators from Peel Region, Ont., say they have arrested three men in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Police responded to calls of a shooting in Mississauga on Nov. 8, 2023, in the area of Matheson Boulevard and Creekbank Road.

First responders discovered a victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a trauma centre.

Officers say he is now in stable condition, but given the circumstances of the incident, they cannot release information about the victim’s current whereabouts for his safety.

Following the incident, officers with the Criminal Investigation Bureau began the search for suspects.

Police announced late Friday they had executed multiple search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area, resulting in the arrest of three men and the seizure of several firearms.

A 34-year-old man from Whitby is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm, along with six other firearm-related crimes.

A 27-year-old man from Oshawa is also facing multiple charges related to possession of firearms while a 35-year-old man from Whitby is being charged with attempted murder.

All three suspects were held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Investigators are still asking for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.