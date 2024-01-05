Menu

Canada

Streets Alive Mission granted appeal, Lethbridge stop order revoked

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 8:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Community supports Streets Alive Mission during appeal'
Community supports Streets Alive Mission during appeal
Hundreds of people showed up to stand behind Streets Alive Mission on Thursday night at Lethbridge City Hall, as they made their appeal on a stop order that was issued for operating outside their development permit. Sarah Jones has the details – Dec 22, 2023
Streets Alive Mission can continue to operate as it has for more than two decades in Lethbridge, Alta., following a decision Friday from the city’s subdivision and development appeal board.

Streets Alive Mission has been zoned as a religious assembly under the City of Lethbridge’s land use bylaw since May 2000.

But in November 2023, the faith-based organization aiding vulnerable people was issued a stop order to take effect in August 2024, for reportedly operating outside the scope of its development permit.

“After receiving a formal complaint of potential contraventions of the Land Use Bylaw, the City of Lethbridge’s development authority investigated the use of the property at 323 4 St. S. and determined certain activities fell outside the scope of the approved development permit,” a city statement said.

Streets Alive Mission appealed the stop order and on Friday, the appeal was granted and the stop order revoked.

“The development permit approved by the development officer on May 2, 2000, for the purpose of religious assembly is considered by the board sufficient for the activities identified in the stop order without obtaining additional development permits,” the appeal board’s Jan. 5, 2024 decision reads. 

In its decision, the appeal board found that the activities in question “are in compliance with the land-use bylaw” and that “further development permits are not required.”

The Subdivision and Development Appeal Board (SDAB) is an independent tribunal.

With files from Sarah Jones, Global News

Click to play video: 'Streets Alive Mission celebrates 30 years of serving Lethbridge’s most vulnerable'
Streets Alive Mission celebrates 30 years of serving Lethbridge’s most vulnerable
