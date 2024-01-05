Manitoba announces new Indigenous, French-language education roles

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has created new public service roles focused on the importance of the French language and Indigenous languages and culture in education, the province announced Friday.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Nello Altomare said the province’s new assistant deputy minister of Indigenous Excellence in Education will be Jackie Connell, starting Jan. 29, while the search continues for an assistant deputy minister for the Bureau de l’éducation française (BEF).

“Education that reflects our province is key to ensuring Manitoba children are able to learn in their own cultures and learn about the cultures of their fellow Manitobans,” Altomare said in a release Friday.

“That’s why our government is creating these two new positions to advance Indigenous and French-language education in Manitoba.”

In the Indigenous Excellence in Education role, Connell will advise the government on relevant policies and research related to Indigenous education and training — something Altomare said fulfils the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s call to action about the establishment of senior positions dedicated to Indigenous educational content.

Connell’s role will also make it a priority to expand education across the province by incorporating Indigenous language and culture into the teaching practices of Manitoba educators.

The French language role, a reinstatement of a previous assistant deputy minister position, is aimed at elevating the importance of French-language education in Manitoba, Altomare said.

A job posting for the position can be seen on the province’s website.