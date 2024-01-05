Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Manitoba announces new Indigenous, French-language education roles

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 3:01 pm
The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government has created new public service roles focused on the importance of the French language and Indigenous languages and culture in education, the province announced Friday.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Nello Altomare said the province’s new assistant deputy minister of Indigenous Excellence in Education will be Jackie Connell, starting Jan. 29, while the search continues for an assistant deputy minister for the Bureau de l’éducation française (BEF).

“Education that reflects our province is key to ensuring Manitoba children are able to learn in their own cultures and learn about the cultures of their fellow Manitobans,” Altomare said in a release Friday.

“That’s why our government is creating these two new positions to advance Indigenous and French-language education in Manitoba.”

Click to play video: 'Indigenous science and post-secondary education'
Indigenous science and post-secondary education

In the Indigenous Excellence in Education role, Connell will advise the government on relevant policies and research related to Indigenous education and training — something Altomare said fulfils the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s call to action about the establishment of senior positions dedicated to Indigenous educational content.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Connell’s role will also make it a priority to expand education across the province by incorporating Indigenous language and culture into the teaching practices of Manitoba educators.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The French language role, a reinstatement of a previous assistant deputy minister position, is aimed at elevating the importance of French-language education in Manitoba, Altomare said.

A job posting for the position can be seen on the province’s website.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous education focus at Festival du Voyageur'
Indigenous education focus at Festival du Voyageur
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices