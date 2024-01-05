RCMP looking for connections in string of ATMS thefts in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A string of ATM thefts in Saskatchewan have RCMP officers teaming up with colleagues in Alberta to investigate.

“Analysis includes what the situation and the circumstances are, how many people are involved, and what are the differences and similarities,” Saskatchewan RCMP spokesperson Mandy Maier said.

On Dec. 17, RCMP in Leader, Sask., responded to a complaint of a break and enter at a business in the nearby community of Burstall, where a front-end loader ran repeatedly into the business’s building, destroying its lobby.

An ATM and cash were stolen.

Following the Burstall theft, an ATM was stolen on Dec. 30 in Shaunavon, Sask.

RCMP said two suspects hooked the machine to the back of a stolen truck with chains and pulled it out of a business.

The stolen truck was found on rural roads west of Shaunavon along with the ATM, which had been emptied of money.

RCMP said a third ATM was stolen in Paradise Hill, Sask., on Thursday.

An RCMP media release said four suspects backed a stolen truck into the side of a business and stole the ATM. The machine was found by officers near Kitscoty, Alta.

“Investigations have determined that the suspects had a firearm, and they may still have it with them so it’s really important that the public not approach someone that they believe to be involved or have any part in this,” Maier said.

RCMP said Thursday that all of the thefts are being investigated, but officers can’t confirm whether the crimes are connected.

Maier noted all of the thefts involved stolen vehicles.

“Do another check at the end of the day,” Maier reminded the public. “Make sure your doors are locked and your vehicles are secure.”

She reminded businesses to try to keep ATMs away from the front of stores, in the sight of employees and fastened or secured to the floor.