Saskatchewan Roughriders release veteran defensive back Derrick Moncrief 

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released veteran American defensive back Derrick Moncrief, the CFL club announced Friday.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Moncrief appeared in 66 career games over five seasons with the Riders (2017-19, 2022-23).

He registered 225 tackles, four sacks, nine interceptions and a forced fumble.

Twice Moncrief was a West Division all-star (2019, 2022) and also earned CFL honours in 2019.

Moncrief also spent time with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams (2020-21) and appeared in nine games with Edmonton in ’21, recording 23 tackles in four sacks.

Moncrief was also active off the field in Saskatchewan and was named the Mosaic community player of the year for 2023.

Moncrief was set to become a free agent Feb. 13.