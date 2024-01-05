Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders release veteran defensive back Derrick Moncrief 

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2024 12:16 pm
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released veteran American defensive back Derrick Moncrief on Friday. Moncrief (42) stands on the field before CFL Labour Day Classic football action against Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released veteran American defensive back Derrick Moncrief on Friday. Moncrief (42) stands on the field before CFL Labour Day Classic football action against Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released veteran American defensive back Derrick Moncrief, the CFL club announced Friday.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Moncrief appeared in 66 career games over five seasons with the Riders (2017-19, 2022-23).

He registered 225 tackles, four sacks, nine interceptions and a forced fumble.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Twice Moncrief was a West Division all-star (2019, 2022) and also earned CFL honours in 2019.

Moncrief also spent time with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams (2020-21) and appeared in nine games with Edmonton in ’21, recording 23 tackles in four sacks.

Trending Now

Moncrief was also active off the field in Saskatchewan and was named the Mosaic community player of the year for 2023.

Moncrief was set to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices