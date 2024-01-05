Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warnings issued for Highway 99 and Highway 3, north of Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2024 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 4'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 4
Weather anchor Steph Florian has your Thur., January 4, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways, as up to 20 centimetres of snow is in the forecast starting today.

The ministry’s DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a low pressure system from the Pacific Ocean approaches after an unusually warm December.

Two snowfall warnings has been issued, north of Vancouver View image in full screen
Two snowfall warnings has been issued, north of Vancouver. Environment Canada
Trending Now

The weather agency says the area around Whistler and the Howe Sound can expect accumulation at elevations above 400 metres, with the ski resort community getting as much as 15 centimetres.

Story continues below advertisement

Snowfall warnings have also been issued in the West Kootenay region around Trail and the North Columbia region around Blue River.

The same weather system is also expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Vancouver Island, with Environment Canada warning of up to 50 millimetres between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices