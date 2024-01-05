Vehicle crashes into pole, knocking out lights at Toronto intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle crashed into a pole in east Toronto Friday morning, knocking out lights at an intersection.

Toronto police said it happened at Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 8:19 a.m.

Police said there were reports of a vehicle that crashed into a light post, knocking it down and causing traffic lights to go out at the intersection.

View image in full screen Global News

Police told drivers to treat it as a four-way stop.

Story continues below advertisement

A vehicle was seen with severe front-end damage at the scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver was reported to have suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.