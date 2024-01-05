Menu

Canada

Vehicle crashes into pole, knocking out lights at Toronto intersection

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 11:28 am
The scene of the crash at Kennedy and Eglinton in Scarborough on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash at Kennedy and Eglinton in Scarborough on Friday. Global News
A vehicle crashed into a pole in east Toronto Friday morning, knocking out lights at an intersection.

Toronto police said it happened at Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 8:19 a.m.

Police said there were reports of a vehicle that crashed into a light post, knocking it down and causing traffic lights to go out at the intersection.

Vehicle crashes into pole, knocking out lights at Toronto intersection - image View image in full screen
Global News

Police told drivers to treat it as a four-way stop.

A vehicle was seen with severe front-end damage at the scene.

The driver was reported to have suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

