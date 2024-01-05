Nasal sprays, personal massagers recalled in Canada 

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is pulling some Life Brand nasal sprays off the shelves due to a labelling error.

The agency issued multiple recalls Thursday for all lots of Life Brand long-lasting decongestant nasal spray (15 millilitres) and the 20-millilitre decongestant nasal spray.

“Affected lots may be labelled with the incorrect drug facts table found on the back panel of the bottle,” Health Canada said.

The products are being recalled from wholesale and retail, but Health Canada didn’t mention how many nasal sprays were affected.

The recalled sprays have market authorization numbers DIN 02454351 and DIN 02452812.

Health Canada said if people have any health concerns from using the affected products, they should consult their health-care provider and also report any side effects to the agency.

Nasal sprays are used to help relieve congestion if you have a blocked or stuffy nose. Some can also be used for sneezing, itchy and runny nose.

Personal massagers recalled

Some personal massagers have also been recalled in Canada because of fire and burn risks.

Health Canada said Thursday that people should immediately stop using and charging Homedics Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers because they can overheat while charging.

The U.S.-based company has received four reports of overheating in Canada, but no injuries, as of Dec. 21, 2023.

Homedics massagers included in recall were manufactured before and until the end of 2022. Photo courtesy: Health Canada

The massagers have also been recalled in the United States, where Homedics has received 13 reports of overheating and one burn injury.

Roughly 41,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 46,000 in the U.S. from September 2020 to December 2023, according to the company.

The Homedics massagers included in the recall are black with a handle and massage head attached.

The model number to look for is HHP-715 or HHP-715-CA.

They were manufactured prior to and until the end of 2022.

Consumers who have bought this product should contact Homedics to get a full refund or a refund in the form of a credit, Health Canada said.