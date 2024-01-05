2nd person arrested in Guelph weapons incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have nabbed a second person in connection with a weapons incident in December 2023.

Investigators said a man was walking near Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue on Dec. 2, when he walked past a teenager who appeared to be staring at him.

Police said the teen whistled and then two other teens started throwing rocks at the victim.

One of them pulled out a baton-like object and held it in a threatening manner as well, police said.

The man was chased; however, he was able to get inside his home and call police.

The victim is said to know one of the accused from a previous altercation.

A few weeks later, police said they arrested a 13-year-old boy at his home before a second 13-year-old turned himself in on Dec. 28.

Both have court dates in February.

Investigators are still looking for a third person and a warrant is out for his arrest.