Canada

Strike or lockout possibly on the horizon with Viterra contract negotiations

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 9:24 am
Strike action and a lockout could be on the table if an agreement isn't made between Viterra and its Sask. unions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Troy Fleece. View image in full screen
Strike action and a lockout could be on the table if an agreement isn't made between Viterra and its Sask. unions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Troy Fleece.
Strike action or a lockout could be on the table as Viterra continues contract negotiations with its unions in Saskatchewan.

GSU locals 1 and 2 said another final offer was brought forward after the first one was rejected by members in November 2023.

The unions said it will be reviewing the latest proposal Friday morning.

Viterra received a 72-hour strike notice from the unions representing 436 employees in Saskatchewan.

If an agreement can’t be made by 2 p.m. Friday, Viterra said the unions will be in a strike position and that the company may also consider a lockout.

“We are committed to the collective bargaining process and remain cautiously optimistic that we will be able to arrive at an agreement with the GSU,” said Jordan Jakubowski, VP of human resources for Viterra Canada.

Viterra said contingency plans are in place to minimize disruptions to customers if a strike or a lockout happens.

