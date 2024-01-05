Menu

Canada

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 7:24 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Friday.

Police said the collision happened at Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, just south of St. Clair Avenue, at around 2:20 a.m.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Investigators said the driver involved stayed at the scene.

Roads in the area reopened just after 7 a.m. following the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

