Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Friday.

Police said the collision happened at Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, just south of St. Clair Avenue, at around 2:20 a.m.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Investigators said the driver involved stayed at the scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Roads in the area reopened just after 7 a.m. following the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

COLLISION:

Yonge St + Shaftesbury Av

2:19 a.m.

– Pedestrian struck by vehicle

– Driver remained on scene

– Medics transported the pedestrian to the hospital, injuries life-threatening

– The roads are closed in the area for investigation

– Witnesses? 416-808-1900#GO30571

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 5, 2024