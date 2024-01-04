Menu

Share

Canada

Lethbridge police close intersections to investigate pedestrian collision

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 8:53 pm
Lethbridge police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Share

Lethbridge police are advising motorists to avoid the area of 2 A Avenue and 10 Street North following a pedestrian collision.

On Thursday evening, LPS said the victim who was hit suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Lethbridge police are investigating in the area and have blocked off a number of intersections near the Crowsnest Trail Plaza, including:

  • Stafford Drive at 2 A Avenue N
  • 10 Street at 2 A Avenue N
  • 12 Street at 2 A Avenue N
The investigation comes on the same day the LPS announced a focus on intersection safety in January, along with other law enforcement agencies across the province.

LPS advises motorists to help with intersection safety by:

  • Always look before proceeding through an intersection – remember the road is also shared with pedestrians
  • Leave an abundance of room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front
  • Ensure it is safe to turn left before making the turn
  • Ensure you come to a complete stop at red lights and stop signs
  • Adjust your driving for the road conditions

—More to come…

