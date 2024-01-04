Lethbridge police close intersections to investigate pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are advising motorists to avoid the area of 2 A Avenue and 10 Street North following a pedestrian collision.

On Thursday evening, LPS said the victim who was hit suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Lethbridge police are investigating in the area and have blocked off a number of intersections near the Crowsnest Trail Plaza, including:

Stafford Drive at 2 A Avenue N

10 Street at 2 A Avenue N

12 Street at 2 A Avenue N

Police are investigating a pedestrian collision in the area of 2 A Ave and 10 St N. The victim sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital by EMS. The following roads are closed. Avoid the area.

Stafford Dr/2 A Ave N

10 St/2 A Ave N

12 St/2 A Ave N#yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) January 5, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation comes on the same day the LPS announced a focus on intersection safety in January, along with other law enforcement agencies across the province.

LPS advises motorists to help with intersection safety by:

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Always look before proceeding through an intersection – remember the road is also shared with pedestrians

Leave an abundance of room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front

Ensure it is safe to turn left before making the turn

Ensure you come to a complete stop at red lights and stop signs

Adjust your driving for the road conditions

—More to come…