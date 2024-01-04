2 people sent to hospital after truck hits pillar on Henday in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a collision that sent two people to hospital Thursday morning after a truck collided with a concrete pillar on Anthony Henday Drive.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the area of Calgary Trail southbound and Anthony Henday Drive eastbound.

Witnesses told Global News the truck was on the Henday off-ramp when it continued off the road and struck the bridge support pillar that connects the two southbound lanes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The occupants of the truck were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash but it’s unclear if that contributed to the collision.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) major collision investigations section has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement