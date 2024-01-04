Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 people sent to hospital after truck hits pillar on Henday in south Edmonton

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 1:51 pm
Police are investigating a collision that sent two people to hospital Thursday morning after a truck collided with a concrete pillar on Anthony Henday Drive. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a collision that sent two people to hospital Thursday morning after a truck collided with a concrete pillar on Anthony Henday Drive. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating a collision that sent two people to hospital Thursday morning after a truck collided with a concrete pillar on Anthony Henday Drive.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the area of Calgary Trail southbound and Anthony Henday Drive eastbound.

Witnesses told Global News the truck was on the Henday off-ramp when it continued off the road and struck the bridge support pillar that connects the two southbound lanes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The occupants of the truck were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash but it’s unclear if that contributed to the collision.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) major collision investigations section has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Police are investigating a collision that sent two people to hospital Thursday morning after a truck collided with a concrete pillar on Anthony Henday Drive. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a collision that sent two people to hospital Thursday morning after a truck collided with a concrete pillar on Anthony Henday Drive. Global News
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices