Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Edmonton police seek witnesses following fatal accident on Anthony Henday Drive

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 1:30 pm
Police investigate a fatal crash near 184 Street and Anthony Henday NW. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal crash near 184 Street and Anthony Henday Drive NW. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is appealing to the public for any information or dashcam video of an early morning fatal crash near 184 Street and Anthony Henday Drive NW.

Police said the single-vehicle rollover involving a dark blue 2008 Dodge Ram happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man in his 30s was found dead at the scene. Police believe he was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

EPS Major Collision officers are working to identify the male driver and continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the collision.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

EPS is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage of the crash to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices