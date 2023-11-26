Edmonton police seek witnesses following fatal accident on Anthony Henday Drive

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is appealing to the public for any information or dashcam video of an early morning fatal crash near 184 Street and Anthony Henday Drive NW.

Police said the single-vehicle rollover involving a dark blue 2008 Dodge Ram happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man in his 30s was found dead at the scene. Police believe he was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

EPS Major Collision officers are working to identify the male driver and continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the collision.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

EPS is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage of the crash to contact police or Crime Stoppers.