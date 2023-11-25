Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta RCMP investigate fatal collision on Highway 28

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 6:08 pm
RCMP investigate a fatal collision on Highway 28 Saturday View image in full screen
RCMP in Alberta investigated a fatal collision on Highway 28 Saturday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Smoky Lake, Alta., closed a portion of Highway 28 in Vilna following a fatal crash involving three vehicles.

Police said investigators were still looking into what caused the collision but confirmed one person was killed. A second person suffered critical injuries while a third person suffered minor injuries, they said. RCMP did not release any further details about the victims.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday between Range roads 141 and 142.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene to help investigate.

Traffic was being diverted to Township Road 594. Drivers in the area were being asked to avoid the area Saturday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Phase 1 of Highway 3 twinning to begin in spring 2024, Alberta government says'
Phase 1 of Highway 3 twinning to begin in spring 2024, Alberta government says
Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices