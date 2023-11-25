Alberta RCMP investigate fatal collision on Highway 28

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Smoky Lake, Alta., closed a portion of Highway 28 in Vilna following a fatal crash involving three vehicles.

Police said investigators were still looking into what caused the collision but confirmed one person was killed. A second person suffered critical injuries while a third person suffered minor injuries, they said. RCMP did not release any further details about the victims.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday between Range roads 141 and 142.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene to help investigate.

Traffic was being diverted to Township Road 594. Drivers in the area were being asked to avoid the area Saturday afternoon.