Habs centre Christian Dvorak out for season with torn pectoral muscle

Montreal Canadiens centre Christian Dvorak is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, the team announced Thursday.

The Canadiens say he will undergo surgery on Friday.

Dvorak last played Dec. 30 in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The 27-year-old American had three goals and four assists in 25 games this season.

It’s the second consecutive season that ends early for Dvorak after he played 64 games in 2022-23.

He joins fellow Canadiens centre Kirby Dach on the injured list for the remained of the campaign. Dach sustained a knee injury against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second game of the season.