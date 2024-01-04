Police investigate homicide after 2 found dead near remote Ontario First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a homicide investigation is underway in a remote northern First Nation after two people were found dead.

Police say both bodies were found in a recreation and camping area near Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, a remote fly-in community more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, but only one of the deaths is being investigated as a homicide.

OPP spokesperson Autumn Eadie says the second death is part of the investigation but not believed to be the result of foul play.

A news release sent out by the First Nation’s tribal council said both people were community members.

Eadie says officers responded to a call around 3 p.m. on Jan. 1 and found one person dead, then shortly after found a second person dead.

OPP say there is not believed to be any further threat to public safety and they are waiting for the results of a post-mortem exam to release further details.