Man arrested after sliding under washroom stall, sexually assaulting victim: Toronto police

A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly slid under a washroom stall in a downtown Toronto restaurant and sexually assaulted a woman last week.

Police said on Dec. 30, at around 4:47 p.m., officers were called to a restaurant in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

It’s alleged that a woman was in a washroom stall when a man “slid along the floor from the adjacent stall and prevented the woman from leaving the stall.”

Police said the man sexually assaulted the woman and when she tried to use her phone to call for help, the man forcibly took it from her. The man then demanded cash and stole property from the woman.

Investigators said staff at the restaurant were alerted to a commotion in the locked washroom and kicked the door down.

The man then tried to run off, but he was arrested by officers after a brief foot chase.

Police believe the same man is also responsible for another incident that occurred at a Toronto business a few weeks before.

It’s alleged the man attended a store in the area of Bloor Street West and Clinton Street on Dec. 11 at 7:10 p.m.

While the store was in the process of closing, the man asked for service.

“He then attempted several times to lure the victim, a woman, into a washroom under false pretenses,” a release states.

Police said the woman attempted to leave the store but was assaulted. The man then locked the door and turned the lights out, however, the woman screamed and was able to escape and the man fled.

As a result of both incidents, 42-year-old Eric Oliha of no fixed address has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of robbery, two counts of breach of probation, assault, sexual assault and obtaining services by false pretense – under ($5000).

Police are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.