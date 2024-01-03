Kingston mobile clinic helping the unhoused population and their pets

Send this page to someone via email

There were a lot of ‘good boys’ and ‘good girls’ Wednesday morning at Kingston’s integrated care hub, where the community’s unhoused and vulnerable residents receive services and support. This time, their furry friends were getting some much-needed attention.

According to Providence Care manager, Leeanne Couvrette, it was all part of a mobile clinic hosted by the Community Veterinary Outreach (CVO) program.

“So we’re offering veterinary services for some vulnerable folks, and we’re also offering some human health services at the same time.”

While the organization has operated for 20 years in Ottawa, this clinic is the first of its kind in Kingston and it was much appreciated by pets and owners alike.

“It’s very hard to get the vet bills,” says Tera See, a pet owner at the hub. “For my cat, the first year of vaccines was 400.”

She looks after a cat named Mary Jane and a dog named Princess Small Fry, both of whom, she says, were given the red-carpet treatment by volunteer vets.

“They gave her vaccines and they gave her her Revolution and everything, and they gave my cat ear mites medication and they’re giving us food for them.”

CVO regional director Andrew Winterborn says they realized a lot of vulnerable people will take care of their pets before themselves.

“By us coming in and taking care of their animals, hopefully it relieves some of that stress so that they can then take care of themselves as well.”

The animal-loving care hub visitors, like See, were quick to express their gratitude.

“I am so grateful, I couldn’t believe that they came down. I heard about it, but in most places they don’t normally show up and these guys did.”

Organizers say they hope to make these events quarterly, providing more opportunities to take good care of all of these good boys and girls.