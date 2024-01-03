Winnipeg Jets hosting Filipino Heritage Night

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are hosting a Filipino Heritage Night on Jan. 13 at their game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

A release from True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE) said “the game celebrates Winnipeg’s vibrant Filipino community, which is Canada’s third-largest.”

The game will feature “music influenced by Filipino culture,” and cultural cuisine like pork and veggie lumpia rolls, a Filipino Jet Dog topped with sweet and sour shrimp, chicken adobo skewers, a sesame soy chicken rice bowl and turon.

TNSE said the intermission will include the dance group Magdaragat Philippines and the musical Ma-Buhay!, co-created by Joseph Sevillo and Rainbow Stage.

“Six limited edition team-issued autographed Winnipeg Jets Filipino Heritage jerseys” the company said, “will be available for silent auction at the game in support of various Filipino organizations.”

More Filipino Heritage products will be for sale at Jets Gear and online at TrueNorthShop.com leading up to the game.

Tickets for the game are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.