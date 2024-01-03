COVID-19: Risk index remains high for Peterborough area even though active cases drop

Send this page to someone via email

Although active cases of COVID-19 dipped over the holidays, the community risk index for COVID-19 remains at a high level for 10th week in a row in the Peterborough, Ont., region.

Peterborough Public Health on Wednesday kept its risk index at high since the last update issued on Dec. 20. Two of the five risk indicators remained unchanged with PCR test per cent positivity and wastewater surveillance both at a “very high” level.

However, case rate and outbreaks dipped from “high” to “moderate.” The positive rapid antigen tests indicator changed from “very low” to ” low.”

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

View image in full screen The risk index for COVID-19 as of Jan. 3, 2024.

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

The risk index for other respiratory viruses is at “high,” up from “moderate” on Dec. 20, including the influenza case rate and test percent positivity.

Case data as of Dec. 20 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 160 — down from 219 reported on Dec. 20, 2023 and 171 on Dec. 13. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability as of Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 55 since the Dec. 20, 2023 update.

Deaths: There were no new deaths reported since Dec. 20. Since the pandemic was declared there have been 172 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction. On Dec. 1, 2023, an additional 10 deaths were added following a provincial data review. The 10 missing historical deaths had occurred between Jan. 15, 2020, and March 31, 2023, the health unit notes.

Hospitalizations: As of Dec. 21, there were 14 inpatients with COVD-19 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (most recent data available) — down from 27 reported on Dec. 11. The hospital’s seven-day rolling average is 14 patients.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 12,552 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 12,220 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There have been 293 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the Dec. 20 update. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were two active outbreaks within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on the first floor on Dec. 19.

in Peterborough: Declared on the first floor on Dec. 19. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the south unit on Dec. 13.

Outbreaks lifted since Dec. 20:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared on the A4 inpatients unit on Dec. 17. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 25.

: Declared on the A4 inpatients unit on Dec. 17. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 25. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 12 and lifted on Dec. 25.

in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 12 and lifted on Dec. 25. Maple View Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11 and lifted on Dec. 22

in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11 and lifted on Dec. 22 Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the Westview 2 area on Nov. 27 and lifted on Dec. 22.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the Westview 2 area on Nov. 27 and lifted on Dec. 22. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residenc e in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11 and lifted on Dec. 21.

e in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11 and lifted on Dec. 21. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 5 and lifted on Dec. 21.

long-term care in Norwood: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 5 and lifted on Dec. 21. Springdale County Manor in Peterborough: First declared on Nov. 27, facility-wide declared on Nov. 29 and lifted on Dec. 21.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Since Sept. 14, 2023, approximately 28,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered — 1,000 more since the Dec. 20 update.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available for all residents over the age of six months. Appointments can be booked online at peterboroughpublichealth.ca.