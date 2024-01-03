Menu

Share

Canada

New information spurs investigation into Vancouver police’s actions in 2022 death

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 1:10 pm
FILE - A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform. The Independent Investigations Office of BC said it is looking into the Vancouver police's role in the circumstances of a death that occurred outside St. Paul’s Hospital in May 2022. View image in full screen
FILE - A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform. The Independent Investigations Office of BC said it is looking into the Vancouver police's role in the circumstances of a death that occurred outside St. Paul’s Hospital in May 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The B.C. police watchdog has opened a new investigation into a man’s death in Vancouver.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) said it is looking into the circumstances of a death that occurred outside St. Paul’s Hospital in May 2022.

The man, who had been released from the hospital shortly before his death, died from self-inflicted wounds.

Vancouver police notified the IIO of the man’s death on June 2, 2022. The man had reportedly refused to leave the hospital property on May 17, 2022, and was escorted away by security. The man died later on May 28, 2022.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to the IIO, Vancouver police officers were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter and were called to deal with the injured man. They administered medical assistance until ambulance and fire services arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Based on information available at the time, the IIO’s initial investigation was concluded on June 3, 2022.

On Oct. 31, 2023, the police watchdog said it received new information from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and a new investigation began.

The IIO is investigating if there are any connections between police action, or inaction, and the man’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or using the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

