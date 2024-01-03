Operation Red Nose provided 384 rides in Saskatchewan during successful 2023 run

In its 15th year in Saskatchewan, Operation Red Nose continues to provide safe rides throughout the holiday season, Saskatchewan Government Insurance says.

The program runs in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford, where hundreds of volunteers participated in Operation Red Nose and provided hundreds of safe and sober rides to people over the holidays.

“There were 384 rides provided across those three communities, which is great because that represents 384 people or groups of people that made a good decision to find a safe ride home,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI spokesperson.

“Looking back on the holiday season, we were very happy that Operation Red Nose was one of the safe ride options available to people in these three communities … we encourage everybody to make 2024 the year that they never even think about driving impaired.”

Operation Red Nose is a national campaign that celebrates 40 years of success in Canada. Nearly 80 communities across Canada took part of the annual program from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31st.

“The success of the 40th annual campaign is the fruit of commitment and generosity from thousands of volunteers and partners who are dedicated to our mission,” stated Jean-Marie De Koninck, president and founder of Operation Red Nose in a release.

“Together, we have once again succeeded in making roads safer for the holiday season, and I feel pride and immense gratitude for all who have contributed to this adventure!”

Regina has not been participated in Operation Red Nose for the past number of years due to lack of volunteers. SGI hopes Regina can find a service club this year to bring back the program to the Queen City and other Saskatchewan communities.

“The previous service club provider that that offered it in Regina stepped away and Operation Red Nose is working to find another service club that can provide the volunteers to really drive this,” McMurchy said.

“Operation Red Nose would welcome other communities if there were people who are interested in (bringing the campaign) to their community and organizing volunteers to deliver that service through the holiday season. … I would encourage anyone who is thinking that this might be a good fit for their community or their organization to reach out to Operation Red Nose.”