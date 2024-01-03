Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers over ‘nonsense’ Epstein list allegation

Send this page to someone via email

Jimmy Kimmel had strong words for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the NFL player suggested the late-night talk show host’s name would appear on a much-anticipated list of Jeffrey Epstein‘s associates.

Rodgers, 40, made the claim about Kimmel, 56, during a guest appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. While speaking with the show’s hosts, Rodgers said there are many people, “including Jimmy Kimmel,” who do not want the contact list belonging to Epstein to be publicly released.

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I’ll definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” added Rodgers, who appeared to be sitting inside a wine cellar.

On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kimmel reshared a clip of Rodgers making the allegation, and staunchly denied ever meeting Epstein.

“Dear Aasshole [sic]: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The tension between Kimmel and Rodgers is not new. In March 2023, Kimmel slammed Rodgers for discussing UFOs and the Epstein list on The Pat McAfee Show.

Kimmel called Rodgers a slew of names, including a “tinfoil hatter” and “Green Bay whack packer.” The comedian concluded the segment with a snide remark that Rodgers may want to “revisit” the NFL’s “concussion protocol.”

Both ABC, which airs Jimmy Kimmel Live and ESPN, which airs The Pat McAfee Show, are Disney-owned properties. Rodgers appears on The Pat McAfee Show on a weekly basis.

What to know about the Jeffrey Epstein list

In December, a federal judge in New York ordered the public release of more than 150 names of people who were associated with Epstein.

The disgraced financier died in 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting trial, after he was accused of sexually abusing and trafficking numerous underage girls.

The decision to release the names came after one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, settled a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2017. Maxwell, who was at one point Epstein’s girlfriend, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, namely procuring underage girls to be subjected to Epstein’s abuse.

The list of Epstein’s contacts, which was approved for release this month, could include the names of his former employees, co-conspirators, innocent associates and others who flew on Epstein’s planes. The names of some of Epstein’s accusers — who are identified only as “Jane Does” — will still remain redacted to protect the identity of a minor victim who has not spoken publicly.

A number of high-profile people, including Britain’s Prince Andrew and former president Bill Clinton, are expected to be named in the Epstein list.