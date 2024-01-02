Metro Vancouver transit workers issues 72-hour strike notice

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not the news commuters want to hear — Metro Vancouver transit workers have issued a 72-hour strike notice.

After a day of mediation Tuesday with no progress, CUPE Local 4500 notified its employer that job action will begin Saturday at 8 a.m., with an overtime ban.

The union says the strike will affect all Coast Mountain Transit operations across Metro Vancouver.

In a press release, CUPE 4500 President Chris Gindhu says “while we are disappointed with the lack of movement [Tuesday] and have served strike notice, we are still available to meet and negotiate a fair collective agreement that avoids service disruptions. We hope the employer shows the same willingness.”

CUPE 4500 workers have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2022, after talks “broke down” last month when they voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action.

“We regard job action as the last resort in our effort to reach a fair deal, but we don’t see an alternative. To date, Coast Mountain has been unwilling to address our key issues,” said Gindhu.

More than 180 workers are represented by CUPE 4500 across the Lower Mainland.

That includes transit supervisors, maintenance supervisors, service supervisors, tireperson supervisors, TComm staff, field service trainers, engineer and warranty administrators, as well as supervisors for parts of the department, body shop, trolley overhead, and fare box staff.

The union says it’s still hoping an agreement can be reached to avoid job action.

In a statement issued, Coast Mountain Bus Company President and General Manager Michael McDaniel says “Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) has offered CUPE Local 4500 the same general wage increase that was already agreed to by all other CMBC employees. This offer is consistent with other public sector settlements in British Columbia. We urge the union to return to the bargaining table to finalize a deal.”